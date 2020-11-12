(Source: Press Trust of India; published November 12, 2020)

India’s Mazagon Dockyard has launched Vagir, the fifth of six Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarines being built in India under license from France’s Naval Group. (PIB photo)

MUMBAI --- The Indian Navy’s fifth Scorpene class submarine, ‘Vagir,’ was launched on Thursday at Mumbai’s Mazagon Dock.Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik launched the submarine through video conferencing.Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built as part of Indian Navy’s Project-75.INS Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, was launched in 2017, followed by Khanderi, Karanj and Vela.These submarines can undertake missions like anti- surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance, an official said.(ends)

Launching of Vagir, the Fifth Indian Kalvari-class Submarine with Scorpene Design, Entirely Made in India

(Source: Naval Group; issued Nov. 12, 2020)

MUMBAI, India --- On November 12th 2020, INS Vagir was launched by Smt Vijaya Shripad Naik, wife of Shri Shripad Naik, Hon’ble Raksha Rajya Mantri. INS Vagir is the fifth P75 Scorpene submarine entirely built by the Indian shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) based on years of technology transfer and partnership with Naval Group.After recent commissioning of INS Khanderi in September 2019 and the launch of the INS Vela in May 2019, the Vagir , the fifth of the series of six Kalvari-class submarines ordered by India in 2005, to be launched.This event highlights the success of the indigenous submarine construction program of the Government of India. These submarines have been completely built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) through a transfer of technology from Naval Group, in line with Indian Government’s “Make in India” policy. This series of six submarines are fitted with a number of equipment, built in India by qualified and highly trained industrial Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) which form the sound base of the Indian submarine building ecosystem.“Naval Group is proud to be part of first of its kind P75 Kalvari program to deliver entirely “Made in India” submarines to the Indian Navy. The P75 program is a major element of the strategic Indo-French partnership developed over the last decades. This launch, amidst Covid-19 challenges, represents a new milestone for this unique industrial program and illustrates the Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) of Indian Navy and industry”, mentioned Alain Guillou, Senior EVP for International Development at Naval Group.The Scorpene is a conventional-propulsion submarine designed and developed by Naval Group for all types of mission, such as surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, special operations or intelligence gathering. Extremely stealthy and fast, its level of operating automation allows for a limited crew which reduces its operating costs significantly.Its combat edge is highlighted by the fact that it has 6 weapon launching tubes and 18 weapons (torpedoes, missiles, mines).With 14 submarines sold internationally by Naval Group, the Scorpene is an essential reference product in the area of conventional attack submarines (SSK) for Navies across the world. The Scorpene can be adapted to meet special needs of international navies.Naval Group is present in India through its 100% subsidiary Naval Group India. Established in September 2008, Naval Group India’s mission has been to support the indigenisation of equipment for Scorpene submarine, to develop the Indian defence eco-system, as well as to develop design services in India with talented Indian engineers.Naval Group India endeavours to be a visionary and to further its involvement in empowering more industries by creating a robust eco-system that can cater to the varied defence needs of the country.Naval Group is the European leader in naval defence. As a system-integrator and prime contractor, the group designs, produces and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The group reports revenues of 3.7 billion euros and has a workforce of 15,168 (data for 2019).-ends-