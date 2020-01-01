Athens Securing Mirage Missile System Support (excerpt)

(Source: Ekathimerini; published Nov. 11, 2020)

By Vassilis Nedos

ATHENS --- Along with the first six used French Rafale fighter jets that it will purchase in the first half of 2021, Greece will also secure the technical support of the Exocet missile systems carried by the Hellenic Air Force’s Mirage 2000 aircraft, according to Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Monday.Panagiotopoulos said the support of the AM-39 Exocet missile systems carried by the Mirage 2000 will be included in the contract for the Rafales.Defense Ministry sources said very intensive discussions are currently under way between Athens and Paris, so that the first six Rafales that will be transferred to Greece in the first half of 2021 will have seen the least wear and tear possible.The purchase of these jets is said to be eagerly awaited within the Hellenic Air Force, given the demand among pilots to be the first four to go to France to be trained on the new aircraft. (end of excerpt)-ends-