Procurement Process for Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft

(Source: Croatian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 11, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

In the process of procuring a multi-role fighter aircraft, bidders had the opportunity to submit the best and final bid (BAFO) by November 11, 2020.



As of today, November 11, 2020, the validation process has been completed and the process of evaluating the received bids for the procurement of a multi-role fighter aircraft has begun.



In the process of procuring a multi-role fighter aircraft, bidders had the opportunity to submit the best and final bid (BAFO) no later than November 11, 2020, which was made possible on November 10 and 11, 2020.



The best and final offer (BAFO) was submitted by the USA on November 10, 2020 for the new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and the used Israeli F-16 Block 30 aircraft and the French Republic for the used Rafale aircraft, while the Kingdom of Sweden submitted its best and final offer for new JAS-39 C / D Gripen aircraft was delivered on 11 November 2020.



The decision-making process at the state level will begin in early 2021, and includes the opinion of the Defense Committee of the Croatian Parliament and the Defense Council and the decision of the Government of the Republic of Croatia on the most favorable offer for a multi-role fighter aircraft.



The data are classified both by us and by the bidders. During the process of evaluation and selection of the best offer, we cannot go public with detailed data.



You will be informed about everything in a timely manner.



