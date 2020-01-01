Eurofighter and NETMA Sign Quadriga Contract for New Eurofighter Typhoons

(Source: Eurofighter GmbH; issued Nov. 11, 2020)

Eurofighter GmbH and NETMA today signed the Quadriga contracts that will support the continued modernization of the German Air Force’s Eurofighter Typhoon fleet.



The contract is for the delivery of 38 new Typhoon Quadriga aircraft to replace Tranche 1 versions currently in service. The new aircraft will be equipped with the world's latest electronic radar, future-proof hardware, software, and an even broader multi-role capability for engaging air and ground targets. With a service life well beyond 2060, its technical capabilities will allow full integration into the Europe’s future air combat environment.



The renewed order from Germany comes at a strategically important time for the programme as future campaign decisions are expected to be made throughout 2021 in Spain, Switzerland and Finland.



Miguel Ángel Martín Pérez, General Manager, NETMA, said: 3Quadriga comes at a strategic moment for everyone involved. First of all, it will reinforce the air defence not only of the German Air Force but also within the NATO environment and secondly, it underpins the possibilities of the programme to succeed in further export opportunities. Finally, it will also support the European aerospace industry and it is a very important step towards building a bridge to the future fighter programmes of our core nations.”



Herman Claesen, Chief Executive Officer, Eurofighter GmbH, said: “Collaboration is at the heart of what we do. The product of the teamwork that has taken place over the past year is what we see here today.’ ‘With ESCAN and Quadriga contracts secured, we are significantly enhancing the operational capabilities of Typhoon for decades to come.”



Airbus Signs Contract for 38 Eurofighters with Germany

(Source: Airbus Defence and Space; issued Nov. 11, 2020)

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany --- Airbus has signed a contract to deliver 38 new Eurofighter aircraft to the German Air Force. This makes Germany the largest ordering nation in Europe's biggest defence programme.



The order, also known by its project name Quadriga, covers the delivery of 30 single-seater and 8 twin-seater Eurofighters. Three of the aircraft will be equipped with additional test installations as Instrumented Test Aircraft for the further development of the Eurofighter programme.



Dirk Hoke, CEO Airbus Defence and Space, said: "The new Tranche 4 Eurofighter is currently the most modern European-built combat aircraft with a service life well beyond 2060. Its technical capabilities will allow full integration into the European Future Combat Air System FCAS".



The renewed order from Germany secures production until 2030 and comes at a strategically important time for the programme. In addition to an expected Eurofighter order from Spain to replace its legacy F-18s, procurement decisions in Switzerland and Finland are imminent in 2021.



The variant offered in Switzerland corresponds to the configuration of the German Quadriga order. The equipment includes the world's latest electronic radar, future-proof hardware and software and unlimited multi-role capability for engaging air and ground targets.



Eurofighter is Europe's largest defence programme, in which the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy are involved alongside Germany. In addition to technological capabilities, it secures more than 100,000 jobs in Europe.



Typhoon Delivers A Further Boost to the UK Economy

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Nov. 12, 2020)

BAE Systems has been awarded a £1.3bn order to support the production of 38 Eurofighter aircraft for the German Air Force.



Work will commence in 2021 at BAE Systems’ sites in Lancashire, maintaining continuity of Typhoon production through to the mid-2020s and sustaining high-value engineering roles in the North of England. These critical jobs are a key element of securing the UK’s sovereign skills and capabilities which are central to realising the Government’s future combat air ambitions.



More than 5,000 BAE Systems employees directly support the Typhoon programme in the UK, supporting a further 10,000 jobs in the UK economy as a whole.



The Eurofighter Typhoon is the most advanced multi-role combat aircraft in operation, supporting European security and defence objectives. BAE Systems will deliver more than a third of the components for each of the new Typhoons ordered by the German Air Force including the aircraft’s front fuselage and tail. Final assembly will be undertaken by Airbus in Manching, Germany.



The new aircraft will join the existing German Air Force Typhoon fleet from the mid-2020s and will be equipped with the latest technology, including an advanced electronically-scanning radar.



“Germany’s decision to purchase additional Typhoons reinforces the aircraft’s position as one of the world’s most successful combat military aircraft. The Typhoon programme makes a significant contribution to the UK economy, generating billions of pounds through exports and supporting more than 15,000 jobs across the UK including thousands of highly skilled roles in the North of England,” said Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive BAE Systems.



The combat air sector delivers £6 billion of revenue to the UK every year and is responsible for 87% of the nation’s defence exports, a significant proportion of which comes from Typhoon. Few areas of Government spending deliver such impactful economic returns – export sales of Typhoon have already returned more than double the UK Government’s £12 billion investment in the programme to the UK economy.



The Typhoon programme will also help to drive innovation as the Company develops the technology required to deliver the next generation of combat air capabilities. For example, BAE Systems engineers are now producing 3D printed components for Typhoon, including the Environmental Cooling System which will be used to cool the next generation radar.



The order was awarded to BAE Systems by Eurofighter, the consortium which represents the core nations’ industrial partners comprising Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.



Eurofighter Typhoon underpins the UK’s strategically important international relationships and is in operational service with seven nations – Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Austria, Oman and Saudi Arabia – with production orders underway for Kuwait and Qatar.



