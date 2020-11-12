Review of the Equipment Supply Strategy for Military Defense

(Source: Swedish Armed Materiel Agency; FMV; issued Nov 12, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Today, the government announced that FMV's former director general Gunnar Holmgren will be commissioned to present a strategy for the military's needs for materiel and related research, technological development and services in peace, crisis and war. The assignment must be finalized no later than 4 May 2022.



“FMV welcomes a review of the equipment supply strategy. The issues that the inquiry is tasked with investigating are important. Ultimately, it is about how we can best ensure the long-term and sustainable operational capability of the defense,” says FMV's Director-General Göran Mårtensson.



The assignment includes clarifying the conditions for the supply of materiel, analyzing the defense market and developing the state's relationship with the defense companies. The purpose of the strategy is to support the political decision-making and strategic decisions of relevant government agencies.



“The inquiry will be an opportunity to cohesive and strategically illuminate the supply of materiel from several perspectives: security of supply, essential security interests and international conditions are factors FMV considers should be considered. We would like to see that in-depth work should be done to define the scope and content of decided essential security interests,” says Göran Mårtensson.



