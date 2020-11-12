Elbit Systems Launches E-LynX-Sat – a Portable Tactical SATCOM System

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems has launched E-LynX-Sat, a compact satellite communications (SATCOM) add-on system. The new system utilizes a lightweight less than 1 Kg terminal that interfaces with Elbit Systems’ E-LynX Software Defined Radio (SDR) solution.



E-LynX-Sat enables Infantry and maneuvering forces to maintain robust and secured, on-the-walk and on-the-move, voice and data communication services, over ranges of hundreds of kilometers. The operational benefits of the newly launched E-LynX-Sat system were successfully demonstrated during the British Army’s recent Warfighting Experiment 2020.



“The access to robust long-range voice and data communications is a critical operational capability for Infantry and maneuvering forces. Until now this capability required the use of costly and heavy SATCOM equipment that did not interface smoothly with their tactical radio or command and control systems, limiting their adoption and effectiveness”, commented Oren Sabag, a Senior Vice President at Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber Division.



E-LynX-Sat integrates miniature phased-array antennas, unique satellite communication modem, beam steering and error correction software as well as data compression protocols. Using standard Ka and Ku-band Geostationary satellites, it features automatic electronic satellite tracking and direct sequence spread spectrum, enabling continuous over the horizon operations on-the-walk and on-the-move. E-LynX-Sat comprises of compact portable terminals and a Hub base station that is installed in satellite ground stations.



“Overcoming major challenges in military networking, including size and weight reduction as well as automatic tracking, this SATCOM add-on solution offers a significant improvement of the operational effectiveness to the growing customer base of the E-LynX SDR solution”, added Mr. Sabag.





