Statement by Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller on Helicopter Crash in the Sinai Peninsula

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 12, 2020)

The Defense Department is deeply saddened by the loss of six U.S. and two partner nation service members in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula operating with the United Nations Multinational Force and Observers (MFO).



Yesterday we recognized the sacrifice of millions of American veterans who have defended our nation for generations, and today we are tragically reminded of the last full measure our uniformed warriors may pay for their service.



I extend the Department’s condolences to the families, friends and teammates of these service members.



-ends-



