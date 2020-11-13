Commissioning Ceremony of Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk Held in Romania

(Source: Pakistani Navy; issued November 13, 2020)

PNS Tabuk, the second of two corvettes built at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania, was commissioned there on Nov. 12. The lead ship, PNS Yarmook, joined the Pakistan Navy’s fleet in February this year. (Damen photo)





PNS TABUK is a multipurpose and highly adaptive platform of medium size and tonnage. The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship & anti-air weapons / sensors along with modern self-protection and terminal defence systems. The ship is capable to perform a variety of maritime operations in a complex maritime environment and can embark multirole helicopter and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously.

Capable 2 embark multi-role Helicopter & UAV simultaneously & can perform variety of maritime Ops.



While addressing the ceremony, Commanding Officer of PNS TABUK, stressed upon the significance of this project and laid emphasis on the additional set of capabilities added to the Pakistan Navy sphere of operations with the induction of these potent platforms.



He further highlighted the impact of these platforms to ensure forward presence and perpetual readiness in the area of operations while being deployed on PN's initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the Indian Ocean Region. He also acknowledged the professional competence and shipbuilding acumen of DAMEN Shipyards and showed confidence in prospects of future cooperation in delivering cutting edge naval technologies to Pakistan Navy.



The impressive ceremony was attended by Chief Naval Overseer (Romania), Ship's Crew and Senior Management of DAMEN Shipyards, Gorinchem and Galati.



(ends)



Pakistan Navy Vessel PNS 'Tabuk' Commissioned in Romania: Second vessel delivery for the Pakistan Navy

(Source: Damen Shipyards; issued Nov. 13, 2020)

On 12th November, the Pakistan Navy commissioned its new corvette – a Damen OPV 1900 – named PNS Tabuk at the Port of Constanta, Romania. The ship is part of a two-vessel order with Damen, signed by the Pakistan Ministry of Defence in 2017. Both ships are built at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania. The first vessel, PNS Yarmook, joined the Pakistan Navy’s fleet in February this year.



Like her sister vessel, PNS Tabuk is a multipurpose, highly adaptable platform, capable of performing a wide variety of operations in a complex maritime environment. She is able to launch a helicopter and a UAV, as well as two RHIBs simultaneously.



During the commissioning, the delegates – which included many attending the event remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – were addressed by the commanding officer of PNS Tabuk, Captain Muhammad Umair. The Captain acknowledged Damen’s professional competency during the project and expressed confidence in future cooperation.

Managing director of Damen Shipyards Galati Flemming Sorensen, speaking at the event, said, “Damen has been involved in many projects in Pakistan since 1986 and we are very proud of this long-lasting and trusting cooperation.”



He stated that the successful outcome of the project was the result of a close cooperation between all involved.



“Such an achievement is only possible with good coordination, skillful workmanship, excellent teamwork and good cooperation between all parties involved. Despite the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, the Pakistan, Romanian and Dutch project teams have managed, with perseverance, to continue their work to successful completion.”



Damen will continue to provide support to PNS Tabuk during her service.



Damen’s yard in Galati has built more than 40 vessels for the defence and security segment, including the last seven complex naval vessels for the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Stefan cel Mare offshore patrol vessel, the flagship of the Romanian Border Police.



-ends-




