Dutch Coalition MPs Call for EU Weapons Embargo Against Turkey

(Source: DutchNews.nl; issued Nov 11, 2020)

MPs from three of the four coalition parties want foreign minister Stef Blok to put pressure on Europe to establish a weapons embargo against Nato coalition partner Turkey, broadcaster NOS said. MPs say the embargo would be a punishment for Turkey’s involvement in the recent violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno Karabakh region.



MPs are also concerned that Turkey could use European weapons in Libya and in eastern parts of the Mediterranean area, broadcaster NOS said. D66, CDA and ChristenUnie MPs have submitted a motion calling for a weapons embargo, which will be discussed during Wednesday’s foreign affairs ministry budget debate. ‘If (Turkish president Recep Tayyip)



Erdogan encourages military conflict rather than stability, we have to be clear: no more weapons should be sent to Turkey as long as this continues,’ D66 MP Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said.



