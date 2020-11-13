Common Situation Picture with Link 22

(Source: Swedish Defence Materiel Agency; FMV; issued Nov 13, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The first transmissions with Link 22 between marine units have been completed and open up opportunities for, among other things, a more integrated collaboration with Finland in the Baltic Sea region.



Recently, the first transmissions were made in the air with Link 22 between the ships HMS Nyköping and HMS Härnösand and the Naval Academy in Karlskrona.



“During the tests, we received confirmation that the connections between the different units work. You select the information you want to share with other units and thus get a common picture of the situation in an area,” says project manager Emelie Agnedal at FMV.



The Visby corvettes are one of the navy platforms that are planned to have Link 22 capability.



The test was carried out by first establishing a local air position image and a local sea position image in the respective management systems at the various units. The information came from own sensors mixed with information from the Maritime Information Center in Gothenburg.



Selected information is published and shared



At the same time as the situation pictures were established, data link connections were established between the ships and the Naval Academy based on the procedures available for each link. Then goals were selected from the local situation pictures and published in a common situation picture via the data links.



The common status image is then refined using various procedures and commands that are exchanged over the data links.



Link 22 is a protocol for long-distance secure radio communications within NATO. The system connects radio units to aircraft, surface vessels, submarines and ground-based tactical computer systems via radio communication. It is used to exchange tactical data between military units from participating nations.



A data link processor connects the published information that comes via Link 22 with the platform's own management system.



“Through structured tests, we have previously verified both that the technical content of the various messages is transmitted correctly and is perceived correctly by users. The latest tests at the quay and at sea are more complex as the ship integration is also tested together with the physical conditions for radio connections around bandwidth, ranges, atmospheric disturbances and more, says Emelie Agnedal.



Facts



Projects implementing Link 22 and Link 16 have the task of integrating tactical data links in the form of a multi-link capability on board a number of vessels. The multi-link capability consists of Link 16, Link 22 and JREAP-C.



Link 16 is already established in Sweden, primarily in the Swedish Air Force and the Air Force. This is now combined with Link 22 which is a relatively new link developed for marine applications. By combining these two, you also have the opportunity to transfer information between the data links.



Link 22 is developed by the NILE program under NATO. The need for information exchange via international data links is based on the capabilities of the ship platform and the roles it must maintain together with other units in the Armed Forces and in international cooperation.



-ends-



