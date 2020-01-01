Leonardo: U.S. Department of Defense Exercises Options for 36 TH-73A Helicopters

(Source: Leonardo; issued Nov. 13, 2020)

Following on to an initial contract for 32 TH-73A training helicopters awarded in January, the US Navy has awarded Leonardo’s US subsidiary a $171 million contract for a second batch of 36 helicopters. (Leonardo photo)

ROME ---Leonardo welcomes the announcement made by the U.S. Department of Defense to award AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp. a 171 million USD modification to the previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract for the US Navy’s Advanced Helicopter Training System.



This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of an additional 36 TH-73A aircraft, with work expected to be completed in December 2022 in Philadelphia, PA.



In January 2020 Leonardo, through AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp., was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract valued at 176 million USD for the production and delivery of 32 TH-73A helicopters, initial spares, support and dedicated equipment, and specific pilot and maintenance training services.



The TH-73A will be used to train the next generation of student aviators from the US Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.



