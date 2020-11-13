FREMM Bretagne Successfully Fires MdCN Off DGA Site in Biscarosse

(Source: French Navy; issued Nov 13, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On Tuesday November 10, 2020, the multi-mission frigate (FREMM) FS Bretagne successfully fired a naval cruise missile (MdCN) against a land target, located on the Landes (Biscarosse) site of DGA’s Missile Test division. This firing marks the culmination of intensive training for the crew.



Lt. (Navy) Nicolas, operations watch officer at the time of the firing, said in particular that he was "proud to have participated in this shooting, which is the result of a remarkable work of preparation by the central operations teams. All operators have demonstrated professionalism at each stage. This shot confirms once again the high level of performance of the FREMM in action against gravel. "



Chief Petty Officer David, head of the ship’s missile division, discusses the preparation for firing within the gunnery department: “This firing is the result of intense work carried out in close collaboration between the Navy, the DGA and industry, in particular MBDA. Having arrived this summer on the FREMM Bretagne, I have learned a lot about the MdCN system which is very sophisticated. This firing is the highlight of my assignment so far, I'm very happy with the result."



Second-class quartermaster Corentin, weapons operator, finally affirms that the realization of an MdCN fire will mark him durably because the work of the artillery service takes all its meaning there.



Operational on FREMM frigates since 2017, the MdCN enables the Navy to support on-shore with a deep strike capability. It was also recently qualified on a submarine, with the success of the first MdCN firing carried out from the submarine Suffren on October 20.



This firing carried out by FREMM Bretagne illustrates, if necessary, the exceptional capabilities of the FREMM in naval operations. Bretagne had already distinguished herself in May 2019 by successfully carrying out an Aster 15 firing against a supersonic target and by winning the US Navy “Hook'em Award” alongside the FREMM Auvergne, the Marine Operations Center in the Mediterranean and the headquarters of the carrier strike group.



-ends-



