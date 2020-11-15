Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Launches His Majesty’s Al-Dariyah Corvette into Water, 2nd in Sarawat Ships' Project

(Source: Saudi Arabian Government; issued Nov. 15, 2020)

The Royal Saudi Navy’s second Avanti 2200 corvette, Al-Dariyah, was launched on Saturday at the Navantia shipyard at Puerto Real, Spain. Saudi Arabia has ordered four ships of this class. (Navantia photo)





The corvette was officially named His Majesty’s Ship Al-Dariyah.



The launching ceremony took place, at both the ceremony site, in the Naval Forces Headquarters and Navantia shipyard, in San Fernando, Cadiz, Spain, and were covered by a live direct transmission.



Saudi Military Attaché, at the Saudi embassy, in Madrid, attended the floating process, at the site, in Cadiz, in addition to the Spanish Foreign Minister.

"HMS Diriyah" will be equipped with #HAZEM, the first Saudi Combat Management System owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supported by #SAMI. pic.twitter.com/YzuFwyfpia — الشركة السعودية للصناعات العسكرية (@SAMIDefense) November 15, 2020

Our delegation led by the CEO @WalidAbukhaled participated in the launching ceremony of "HMS Diriyah" attended by H.E. Vice Admiral Fahad Al Gofaily Commander of the #RSNF,and the CEO of @DGDA_SA pic.twitter.com/d8s3mIbxrB — الشركة السعودية للصناعات العسكرية (@SAMIDefense) November 14, 2020

At the Naval Forces Headquarters, senior ranking officers of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces participated in the ceremony, in addition to the Executive President of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) Company.



On the other hand, Lt. Gen. Al-Ghofaily addressed the ceremony, lauding the unlimited support the wise government, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, provide the naval forces with.



He pointed out that Al-Sarawat project would contribute in raising the readiness level of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, consolidating the maritime security, in the region, and protecting the vitally strategic interests of the Kingdom.



In addition, the ships of the project are of significant importance to the capabilities of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces to protect the maritime interests of the Kingdom and indigenizing technologically sophisticated military industries, Al-Ghofaily remarked.



(ends)



Navantia San Fernando Celebrates the Launch of the Second Corvette for Arabia

(Source: Navantia; issued Nov. 14, 2020)

PUERTO REAL, Spain --- Navantia has launched today the second of the five corvettes built for the Saudi Arabian Navy (RSNF), baptized with the name AL-DIRIYAH, in homage to the city from which the Saudi royal family comes, and which today is twinned with San Fernando.



The event, which included telematic interventions, was chaired by the Commander of the Saudi Navy, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily; by the president of Navantia, Belén Gualda; by SAMI CEO, Walid Abukhaled; and for the AJEMA, Teodoro López Calderón.



Likewise, it has had the special participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, with a final intervention in which she has valued the commitment of the Government of Spain to this naval program and the desire for future collaborations between both countries.



The ceremony began with the welcome from the director of the shipyard, Javier Herrador, to go on to read a few words from the Koran, made by the Commander of the Saudi Navy. This was followed by a video about the city AL-DIRIYAH (the city that gives the ship its name) and a video from Navantia about the preparations for the launch of the ship, after which the anthems of Saudi Arabia and Spain have begun to speeches.



The Commander of the Saudi Navy has highlighted the work of Navantia and the Spanish Navy, "giving the highest to train the first crew in Spain, qualified personnel capable of operating and maintaining these ships." In this sense, AJEMA has also highlighted the total commitment of the Spanish Navy in this pioneering program, which, beyond construction, implies quality training.



The CEO of SAMI has expressed his appreciation for his government's support in making it possible for the Al Diriyah corvette and all other corvettes of the Royal Saudi Arabian Naval Forces to be equipped with the first Saudi combat management system.



The president of Navantia had a word of thanks to the entire team that works on this program, both in Spain and in Arabia, and has highlighted Navantia's intention to collaborate with the Saudi Navy through other future programs.



Next, Commander Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily, has proceeded to cut the ribbon from Arabia and the corvette AL-DIRIYAH has begun its slide down the stands until it touched water for the first time.



The corvette AL-DIRIYAH has a length of 104 meters, a beam of 14 m and will be able to transport a total of 102 people between crew and passengers. It will reach a maximum speed of 27 knots and, among other aspects, it has the capacity to carry supplies for 21 days.



The design of the corvettes is state-of-the-art, while maximizing Navantia's participation through the incorporation of its own products, such as the CATIZ combat system, the HERMESYS integrated communications system, the DORNA fire direction, the Integrated Control System Platform and the MINERVA integrated bridge, together with other equipment developed by Navantia under license, such as MTU motors, RENK gearboxes.



This contract, in force since November 2018, strengthens the immediate future of Navantia and benefits all the company's shipyards and its auxiliary industry, especially the entire Bay of Cádiz.



Specifically, it will mean a global workload of around seven million hours which, translated into employment, will reach the figure of 6,000 annually for the next 5 years. Of these, more than 1,100 will be direct employees, more than 1,800 employees of the Auxiliary Industry of Navantia and more than 3,000 indirect employees generated by other suppliers. There will be more than 100 auxiliary companies that collaborate in it.



The program, whose last ship should be delivered in 2024, includes, in addition to construction, Life Cycle Support for five years, from the delivery of the first ship, with the option of another five additional years.



On the other hand, the contract also includes the supply of various services such as integrated logistical support, operational and maintenance training, supply of Training and Training Centers for the Combat System and Platform Control System of the ships, Support to the Life Cycle, previously mentioned, and the systems for the maintenance of the ships in the Jeddah Naval Base.



-ends-



