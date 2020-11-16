Russian Military Transport Aircraft Continue to Transfer Units of the 15th Peacekeeping Brigade to Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Zone

During the day, Russian Aerospace Forces planes delivered 58 pieces of equipment to Armenia - armored personnel carriers, off-road trucks, tank trucks, excavators, and other logistics equipment.

#Видео Очередные 18 самолетов #ВКС России с техникой и личным составом 15-й миротворческой бригады, направленными для участия в миротворческой операции в Нагорном Карабахе, совершили посадку на аэродромах Еревана https://t.co/QF0KneCBMO #ВТА #НагорныйКарабах #Миротворцы #ЦВО pic.twitter.com/CzGmytg2KE — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) November 16, 2020

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation continues to transfer Russian peacekeepers to the area of tasks in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.



To control the ceasefire and military operations, a peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in the amount of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers, 380 units of automobile and special equipment.



The core of the Russian contingent will be units of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade (peacekeeping) of the Central Military District.



Two Russian An-124 Ruslan Aircraft Delivered Armored Vehicles of the 15th Peacekeeping Brigade to Yerevan Airfield

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 16, 2020)

Two An-124 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces of Russia, which took off from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield, arrived at the airfield in Yerevan. The aircraft delivered ten armored personnel carriers BTR-82A, logistical support, as well as about 30 military personnel of the peacekeeping units.



After unloading, inspection and preparation of equipment, the arrived units of the 15th peacekeeping brigade as part of military columns will make a 300-kilometer march to the concentration area (the city of Goris).



The coordination of actions for the implementation of peacekeeping tasks and monitoring of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is carried out on a 24-hour basis by the National Center for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation.



The core of the Russian contingent will be units of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade (peacekeeping) of the Central Military District.



The coordination of actions for the implementation of peacekeeping tasks and monitoring of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is carried out on a 24-hour basis by the National Center for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation.



To carry out peacekeeping tasks, prevent possible incidents and ensure the safety of Russian military personnel, continuous interaction with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia has been organized. Communication by direct channels has been established.



