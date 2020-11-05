Functional Check-Up of the Armament System of the Piranha V Armored Personnel Carriers

(Source: Romania Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 05, 2020)

The chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, and the chief of Land Forces Staff, Major General Iulian Berdilă, participated in the functional check-up of the armament systems and of the configurable unmanned turret of the TBT 8x8 Piranha V APC, conducted at “Getica” Joint National Training Center from Cincu, over 3rd to 4th November.



During the check-up activities, the soldiers of 26th Infantry Battalion “Neagoe Basarab”, from Multinational Brigade South-East, Craiova, conducted firing sessions with the APCs armament both during the day and at night.



When referring to the Piranha V APC Acquisition Program, defence minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă stated during the press conference held on November 5th that “we must emphasize the fact that these armored vehicles left the gate of ‘Uzina Mecanică’ Bucharest.



After the finalization of the reception process, a Letter of Credit will issued for the second batch of equipment. This second batch will be taken over by ‘Uzina Mecanică’ Bucharest required to manufacture this type of equipment and the Romanian industry will benefit from technological transfer and knowledge”.





The TBT 8x8 Piranha V APC is a fighting wheeled vehicle, designated for the Land Forces troops. It provides an increased mobility and adequate protection to the personnel embarked during the execution of specific missions, in all kinds of landforms, no matter the time, season or weather conditions.



After the operational testing the first lot of APCs, made up of 36 such vehicles, will enter the service of the 26th Infantry Battalion “Neagoe Basarab”.



Ministry of National Defence signed with the GDELS-Mowag Company (General Dynamics European Land Systems - Mowag GmbH), based on provisions of GO no. 852/2017, a framework agreement for the delivery of 227 APCs and derivatives for the Piranha V platform and the initial logistic support.



The total value amounts to 868 million Euros. A contract for the first 94 vehicles was signed based on the framework agreement.



