Taiwan Air Force Test-Fires Domestic Cruise Missile: IDF carries out high-altitude launch of Wan Chien missile

(Source: Taiwan News; published Nov. 13, 2020)

By Kelvin Chen

Taiwan has test-fired its domestically-developed and produced Wan Chien air-launched cruise missile, whose range of over 200 km gives Taiwan’s air force a new capability. (ROCAF photo)

TAIPEI --- A two-seater Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) from the Air Force’s First Fighter Wing on Wednesday (Nov. 11) took off from Tainan to carry out a test firing of the domestically built Wan Chien cruise missile.



The missile test was conducted after the Air Force’s Third Fighter Wing, based at Taichung’s Ching Chuan Kang Air Force Base, carried out a similar trial. Wednesday’s test involved a high-altitude launch, and the missile was tracked after it was fired. An accompanying aircraft monitored the entire process to ensure the test was successful.



Both the First and Third fighter wings that operate the IDF can be armed with the domestic cruise missile. So-armed, the wings are capable of attacking important military installations along the coast of China, Liberty Times reported.



The Wan Chien missile, which was designed by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), has repeatedly been verified for combat firing and fulfilled the Air Force’s operational performance requirements. The missile has a maximum range of approximately 200 kilometers and is currently being mass-produced. It has the ability to strike airports, bases, and troop assembly areas along the southeast coast of China.



Military officials revealed that the code name during development and initial production of the Wan Chien missile was "Project God’s Axe".



The NCSIST is now continuing research on a longer-range version of the missile. With an estimated range of more than 400 kilometers, the newer version will help deter a Chinese attack.



