Talks Between Defence Minister Guerini and Austrian Defence Minister Tanner

(Source: Italian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 12, 2020)

ROME --- Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini and Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner have signed a Letter of Intent on the start of a cooperation programme in the sector of helicopter procurement during this morning videoconference.



In fact, Austria’s decision to procure LUHs (Light Utility Helicopter) - a requirement they share with the Italian Armed Forces - allows the development of significant international cooperation opportunities at the European level.



“Italy stands shoulder to shoulder with the Austrian people and strongly condemns the tragic events that took place in Vienna, a cowardly attack against freedom and peaceful coexistence. Our European common values will keep this attack on the very essence of our democracy in check. Our common commitment in the fight against terrorism remains strong, and must see the cooperation of all partners,” Minister Guerini said during this morning’s videoconference with Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner.



Subsequently, Guerini reiterated: “Italy is on the front line in the fight against terrorism, and appreciates Austria’s significant qualified contribution to ongoing international operations in which our contingents work shoulder to shoulder with extremely positive results (for example, in Missions KFOR, Althea, UNIFIL, Irini, EUTM Mali).



Italy and Austria will keep on playing this important role with commitment and professionalism. In this regard, the LoI we have signed today is not just an example of virtuous cooperation between States, but also a significant change of pace towards ever-increasing interoperability between our Armed Forces.”



Today’s talk - besides international commitments and industrial cooperation between the two countries- also focused on the pandemic crisis.



“Let me also express Italy’s closeness at this moment when the health crisis, in our country as in Austria, is putting our communities and the resilience of our institutions to the test,” Minister Guerini stated. During their talk the two ministers underscored the crucial role of the Armed Forces of the two countries in the management of the health crisis.



