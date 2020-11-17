A$800 Million Defence Training Plan for North Queensland

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 17, 2020)

Australian company, CPB Contractors Pty Ltd, has been awarded the contract to deliver the first phase of works for a new defence training area near Greenvale in North Queensland, creating hundreds of jobs and helping the region’s economy recover from COVID-19.



The training facilities will be built under the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI) to deliver advanced military training areas in Central and North Queensland, while meeting the future needs of the Australian Defence Force.



Upon the successful completion of the development phase of the $23.5 million contract, CPB Contractors will then be engaged to deliver the $800 million of facilities under the ASMTI with construction anticipated to commence by mid-2022.



The project’s construction workforce is expected to peak at 350 workers, as part of the Greenvale Training Area’s major works.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the contract marked a significant milestone for the ASMTI.



“These advanced training areas being delivered under the ASMTI will benefit the ADF and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), while enhancing our bilateral relationship and providing significant local economic opportunities for North Queensland,” Minister Reynolds said.



“When this initiative reaches maturity, up to 14,000 SAF personnel will conduct training in Central and North Queensland for up to 18-weeks-a-year for 25 years, which will provide enduring economic benefits to the region.



“This initiative will be key to bolstering growth and supporting local jobs in North Queensland as the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said major construction work would bring significant economic opportunities to the region.



“Construction at Greenvale will create local jobs and investment and support local industry in North Queensland,” Minister Price said.



“CPB Contractors has committed to sourcing about 90 per cent of work from the North Queensland region surrounding the proposed training area.



“This is a massive investment that will ensure local business can take advantage of the opportunities arising from construction of the new Defence training area.



“CPB Contractors has also committed to sourcing four per cent of the contracted price from Indigenous enterprises and at least four per cent of the full-time workforce from Indigenous Australians.”



Herbert MP Phillip Thompson OAM said the works would provide a much-needed economic boost for the Townsville region.



“This news comes at such an important time as the local economy continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Thompson said.



“CPB Contractors will soon begin engaging with local industry, with initial design for works commencing early next year.



“I encourage local businesses to be ready to benefit from the opportunities this initiative will provide.”



Townsville-based Senator for Queensland, Susan McDonald said the Morrison Government is committed to maximising participation of Australian businesses.



“This initiative is already delivering significant economic benefits for Queensland through the ASMTI,” Senator McDonald said.



“This will only continue to increase when construction commences in mid-2022.”



Additional early works packages to be delivered between 2020 and 2022 will include fencing and signage, contamination remediation, and construction of firebreaks. These packages will range in value from $50,000 to $4 million.



Contractors who have the capacity and capability to deliver early works in Greenvale are invited to download and complete a Market Sounding Information



Market sounding responses will be accepted until 31 December 2022.



-ends-



