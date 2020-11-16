Arianespace – Flight Vega VV17 – SEOSAT-Ingenio / TARANIS: Mission failure

(Source: Arianespace; issued Nov 16, 2020)

Eight minutes after liftoff of Vega mission VV17, following the first ignition of the engine of the Avum upper stage, a deviation of trajectory was identified, entailing the loss of the mission.



Telemetry data analyses are in progress to determine the cause of this failure.



There will be a press conference Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at 10:00 am Kourou time / 2:00 pm Paris time. The call-in number will be provided to the media.





Vega Fails On 17th Flight

(Source: French National Space Center, CNES; issued Nov. 17, 2020)

Statement by CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall after the failure of Vega on its 17th flight:



“This failure of Vega reminds us once more that we are in a tough business and that the line between success and failure is a very fine one indeed.



“Our teams shall now be getting straight down to work to analyse, understand and fix the causes of the failure so that we can resume flights as soon as possible.”



