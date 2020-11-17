Starting from 2025, Plesetsk Cosmodrome Will be Able to Perform Up to 20 Launches of the Angara Vehicle Per Year

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 17, 2020)

During a working trip to the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu noted that from 2025 the cosmodrome will be able to perform up to 20 launches of the Angara launch vehicle per year. This will ensure guaranteed independent access and Russia's permanent presence in space.



“The implementation of the complex of works planned until 2025 on the creation of the Angara space rocket complex will allow up to 20 launches of Angara launch vehicles of light and heavy classes from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, as well as to ensure guaranteed independent access and the permanent presence of Russia in space," said the head of the military department during the check of readiness for launches of the complex Angara and hearing reports from the command of the Aerospace Forces.



The Angara universal launch complex includes more than 130 structures and more than 50 technological systems.



It includes a family of launch vehicles of light, medium and heavy classes, a universal launch complex, technical complexes for the preparation of launch vehicles and space warheads, a complex of measuring instruments, collection and processing of information, as well as supporting infrastructure.



The new rocket family uses environmentally friendly propellants. So far, only two launches have been carried out, both from the Plesetsk cosmodrome: the light Angara-1.2PP launched in July 2014, the heavy Angara-A5 in December 2014.



