Kongsberg Maritime Signs 200 MNOK Contract to Supply Propeller Systems for Five F110 Frigates

(Source: Kongsberg Group; issued Nov. 18, 2020)

The Spanish Navy’s five future F110 frigates, to be built by Navantia, will be equipped with propeller systems supplied by Norway’s Kongsberg Maritime, the company announced today. (KG image)

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract worth NOK 200 million with Spanish shipbuilder Navantia to supply propeller systems for five F110 frigates, currently in construction for the Spanish Navy. These next-generation vessels are designed to follow on from Navantia’s F100 frigate.



Egil Haugsdal, President Kongsberg Maritime, says: “We are very pleased to be working with Navantia on this project. They are a top-rated company and experts in the naval shipbuilding arena. This order again confirms the shipbuilding industry’s recognition of Kongsberg as the world leader of naval propulsion equipment.”



Kongsberg is well placed to deliver propulsion systems to meet the most stringent specifications thanks to the Kongsberg Maritime Research Centre (KHRC) in Kristinehamn, Sweden, which is known worldwide for its ground-breaking work in hydrodynamics and advanced designs.





