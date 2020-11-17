Hungarian Armed Forces Buys KC-390 Transport Aircraft

(Source: Hungarian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 17, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A computer-generated image of an Embraer KC-390 tanker-transport aircraft in Hungarian Air Force colors flying over Budapest. Hungary has ordered two of these aircraft, becoming the second export customer after Portugal. (Embraer image)

BUDAPEST --- On Tuesday, November 17, Colonel-General Ferenc Korom, Commander of the Hungarian Armed Forces, and Jackson Medeiros de Farias Schneider, President of the Brazilian Embraer Defense and Security Company, signed a contract for the purchase of two Brazilian-made military transport aircraft.



With this development, the airlift capability of the forces will be completed



The ceremonial signing was attended by dr. Minister of Defense Tibor Benkő, José Luiz Machado e Costa, Ambassador of Brazil to Hungary, as well as Gáspár Maróth, Government Commissioner for Defense Development and Major General Nándor Kilián, Air Force Observer.



After the signing, Colonel-General Ferenc Korom emphasized that, regardless of the current pandemic situation and the resulting impediments, the Defense and Force Development Program did not stop, and today's signature is a significant milestone in the process. The space vacated by the retirement a few months ago of [Antonov An-26—Ed.] transport aircraft which served for forty years will be filled by KC-390s.



As the commander of the Hungarian Armed Forces put it, in the first stage, the army procured the transport aircraft that can be used to transport Hungarian soldiers to any part of the world, and the new aircraft will be used to ensure the transport of materials and uninterrupted supply. Colonel Ferenc Korom thanked everyone who contributed to the agreement.



“In addition to the A319 and Falcon 7X aircraft acquired in 2018, which can be used mainly for passenger transport, the KC-390s are suitable for transporting large loads to the battlefield and will arrive in Hungary in 2023-24,” said Gáspár Maróth, Government Commissioner for Defense Development.



As he pointed out, this will complete the development of the army’s air transport, evacuation, airborne and air refueling capabilities. In recent years, we have acquired a versatile fleet for the force, with which we can provide the widest range of emerging tasks within a national framework, in a sovereign manner.



Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer, said: “It is a great honor for the Hungarian government and the Hungarian Armed Forces to have chosen the most modern multi-tasking transport available on the market.”



Under the agreement, the army will receive so-called ramp conveyors, which will be able to deliver large loads, military equipment, vehicles and personnel - 80 equipped soldiers or 60 paratroopers - in operational conditions.



Due to its special design, the aircraft is suitable for take-off and landing on unprepared airstrips, as well as for parachute airborne operations. Its equipment also enables emergency evacuation and the performance of large numbers of patients.



With the acquisition, the armed forces will grow with a whole new capability. The KC-390 is suitable for in-flight refueling of combat aircraft to increase their range and flight time.



The investment also represents a gap-filling development for NATO in the region. After Portugal, Hungary is the second European country and NATO member to choose KC-390.



The contract provides for integrated logistics support in addition to the initial parts package and ancillary equipment, and training of aircraft personnel.



After the arrival of the two aircraft, a team of factory specialists will ensure the hands-on training and familiarization for a period of one year. Thanks to the acquisition, the Hungarian Armed Forces will have the most modern battlefield transport aircraft capability in the Central European region.



Hungary Signs Contract for Acquisition of Two Multi-Mission KC-390 Millennium Airlifters

Additionally, pilots and technicians training as well as other services and support are included in the contract as part of the process to strengthen the Hungarian Defence Forces capabilities specifically on the tactical airlift, AAR and medical evacuation roles as well as in other missions of public interest. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2023.



“Following the procurement of personnel air transport capabilities in 2018, we will see the arrival of KC-390 aircraft to Hungary in 2023-24, able to deliver large military loads in an operational environment, as well as providing air-to-air refueling services. We are acquiring a multi-role transport fleet for the Hungarian Defence Forces to fulfill the widest possible range of tasks within the national framework, in a sovereign way,” said Gáspár Maróth, government commissioner responsible for defence development.



“We are honored for been selected by the Hungarian Government and the Hungarian Defense Forces to provide the most advanced multi-mission transport aircraft available in the market,” said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “Hungary is the second European nation and NATO operator to select the C-390 Millennium, a highly capable aircraft that offers excellent productivity through unrivalled combination of speed, payload and rapid reconfigurability for multi-mission operations.”

The KC-390 for the Hungarian Defence Forces will be the first in the world with the Intensive Care Unit in its configuration, an essential feature to perform humanitarian missions. The aircraft fully meets the requirements of the Hungarian Defense Forces, being able to perform different types of military and civilian missions including Humanitarian Support, Medical Evacuation, Search and Rescue, Cargo and Troops Transport, Precision Cargo Drop, Paratroopers Operations and AAR.



These KC-390 are fully NATO compatible, not only in terms of its hardware but also in its avionics and communications configuration. Furthermore, the KC-390 probe and drogue refueling system means the aircraft can refuel the Hungarian JAS 39 Gripen as well as other aircraft that use the same technology.



The C-390 Millennium is fully operational and, since receiving its first aircraft in 2019, the Brazilian Air Force has deployed the airlift on several critical missions in Brazil and abroad with greater availability. Also, the Portuguese Government signed a contract for the acquisition of five C-390 Millennium in 2019 that are currently in the production line and will be in service in 2023.



The C-390 is a tactical transport jet aircraft designed to set new standards in its category. Some of the strong aspects of the aircraft are increased mobility, rugged design, higher flexibility, state-of-the-art proven technology and easier maintenance. Flying faster and delivering more cargo, both the C-390 Millennium and the KC-390 variant are the right sized platform for major deployment scenarios. Minimized interventions and on condition maintenance combined with highly reliable systems and components support the reduced downtime and costs, contributing to outstanding availability levels and low life cycle costs.





A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.



Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.



Joint Note from the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs - Hungary Acquires Embraer C-390 Aircraft

(Source: Brazilian Ministry of Defense; issued Nov 17, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BRASILIA --- The Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs report that Brazil and Hungary signed, on Tuesday (17), in Budapest, capital of Hungary, a contract for the sale of two C-390 Millennium medium transport aircraft to be operated by the Hungarian Air Force.



With the acquisition, Hungary will be the third country in the world to have the Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft in its fleet, after Brazil and Portugal. The Hungarian decision represents a victory for the company and the Brazilian aeronautical industry, in a competition in which major world producers of military aircraft participated.



The recent intensification of the bilateral relationship between Brazil and Hungary contributed to this result, as well as the joint effort undertaken, since the beginning, by the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs, in support of the negotiations.



