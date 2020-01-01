Government Backs Australia's World-Leading Radar Capabilities

The [Australian] Government is continuing to support and grow industry opportunities for Australia’s world-leading industrial radar system capabilities.



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price today announced the release of the Enhanced active phased array and passive radar capability Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Plan.



Minister Price said the enhanced active phased array and passive radar capability was integral to the Australian Defence Force’s ability to shape, deter and respond.



“Australia boasts world-leading active phased array radar capability and we have enormous potential in the development of passive radar systems and related technologies,” Minister Price said.



“We need a strong partnership with Australian industry to maintain and grow the capability advantage provided by our innovative Australian companies and their substantial expertise in these radar systems.



“This latest Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Plan demonstrates the Morrison Government’s commitment to enhancing those critical capabilities in Australia.”



The plan provides information on how the Government will work with defence industry to build and grow Australia’s sovereign industrial capability, and is available at: https://www1.defence.gov.au/business-industry/programs/implementation-industry-plans



This plan follows the release of:

-- the Combat Clothing Implementation Plan;

-- the Munitions and Smalls Arms Implementation Plan;

-- the Land Combat and Protected Vehicles Implementation Plan; and

-- the Aerospace Platform Deeper Maintenance and Structural Integrity Implementation Plan.



