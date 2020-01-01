Lockheed Martin Awards CAE Contract to Provide MAD-XR for U.S. Navy MH-60R Helicopters

(Source: CAE, Inc.; issued Nov. 18, 2020)

MONTREAL --- CAE today announced it has been awarded a subcontract by Lockheed Martin to supply the CAE Magnetic Anomaly Detection-Extended Role (MAD-XR) system for United States Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.



CAE MAD-XR is a highly sensitive magnetometer designed to sense changes in the earth's magnetic field and is used as a sensor to detect submarines. Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is the lead systems integrator for the U.S. Navy's MH-60R "Romeo" helicopter, which is the Navy's primary anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare helicopter.



Under terms of a Phase 1 contract from the U.S. Navy, Lockheed Martin has responsibility to integrate the CAE MAD-XR into the MH-60R helicopter. CAE will provide the MAD-XR system and support Lockheed Martin with non-recurring engineering and integration services. Initially, a total of six MH-60R helicopters will be integrated with the CAE MAD-XR during Phase 1.



"Over the past several years we have conducted several trials with the U.S. Navy to confirm the capabilities of the MAD-XR system on the MH-60R helicopter," said Thomas M. Kane, Director, Naval Helicopter Programs, Lockheed Martin. "Adding this to the MH-60R's sensor suite will further advance the capabilities of the world's most advanced anti-submarine warfare helicopter."



The CAE MAD-XR is significantly more compact than previous MAD systems with reduced size, weight, and power requirements. This allows the CAE MAD-XR to be extended to smaller platforms such as unmanned aerial systems (UASs), helicopters and small fixed-wing aircraft.



"The integration of our MAD-XR system on the U.S. Navy's MH-60R helicopter is testament to its powerful magnetic detection abilities," said Daniel Gelston, Group President, Defence & Security, CAE. "The MAD-XR system can provide defence forces with enhanced capabilities for operational missions such as submarine detection and search and rescue."





CAE's Defence & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training and mission systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training and operational support solutions across the air, land, sea and public safety market segments. We serve our global defence and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Middle East; and Asia-Pacific, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.



-ends-



