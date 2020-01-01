Boxers Take on the Beach, and Win

(Source: Australian Army; issued Nov. 19, 2020)

The Australian Army’s new Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle (CRV) has been tested for deployment on the RAN’s HMAS Adelaide amphibious ship, and is seen here landing for a beach trial during Exercise Sea Wader. (AUS Army photo)

Army’s new Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle (CRV) passed beach trials with flying colours on Exercise Sea Wader.



A well-trained vehicle crew from the 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (2/14LHR) deployed to Cowley Beach Training Area, joining the Amphibious Task Group to put the vehicles to the test, with the Boxer CRV out-performing expectations.



Officer Commanding 2/14LHR’s A Squadron Major Ed Keating said he was excited to see the Boxer CRV perform so well on the coastline.



“The vehicle provides a real fighting capability that’s not only going to be the most capable cavalry vehicle in the world, but set the conditions for further modernisation projects,” he said.



“From what we’ve seen, I’m confident the Boxer CRV can be deployed just about anywhere in the world. The way it was able to manoeuvre on the beach was impressive.”



In the trials, the crew tried to get the vehicle bogged in loose sand, but the Boxer CRV was able to be driven out without aids every time.



“It’s got a lot of power and made short work of the beach, and it wasn’t even being used to its maximum capability,” Major Keating said. “It’s an extremely impressive and capable vehicle. They’re training enthusiastically, and they really like the vehicle.”





Major Keating said the Boxer CRV was far more advanced and a totally different beast to its ASLAV predecessor, and that vehicle crews were learning how to adapt their existing knowledge.



“It’s certainly not an ASLAV. It’s a completely different vehicle with different capabilities, and the crews need to learn how to use the Boxer CRV to firstly achieve what they could with the ASLAV, then go beyond that,” he said.



“So far, the crews are extremely impressed with the Boxer CRV multi-purpose variant, and they’re quickly learning how to use it as a deployable capability.



With 2020’s high-risk weather season approaching, Exercise Sea Wader prepared Army’s crews for humanitarian aid and disaster-relief tasks, and provided valuable training in amphibious combat operations.



Major Keating said he was confident in the Boxer CRV’s ability to deploy anywhere and for any reason, be it humanitarian and disaster relief as the high-risk weather season approaches, or combat operations as required by the government.



“It can lend assistance in most conditions, and it will be able to fight anywhere we are required to fight,” he said.



Soldiers Drive Vehicles to Adelaide Via the Sea

(Source: Australian Army; issued Nov. 18, 2020)

In a demonstration of their amphibious capability, the latest generation of Army vehicles has been driven on board HMAS Adelaide via landing craft off the coast of North Queensland.



An Army Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle, two Hawkei Protected Mobility Vehicle-Light and two High Mobility Tactical-Extenda vehicles were transported from Cowley Beach to the ship as part of joint training and interoperability trials during Exercise Sea Wader.



Exercise Director and Commander Landing Forces Colonel Kim Gilfillan said the land and sea trials provided the Australian Amphibious Force (AAF) with world-class projection capabilities.



“The integration of new ADF land vehicles with the Landing Helicopter Dock Adelaide provides a step-up in our amphibious force projection capabilities and our capacity to meet the challenges of increased strategic competition,” Colonel Gilfillan said.



“In addition to the integration of new capabilities, the joint training will ensure the AAF is well positioned to respond to a range of contingencies, and in particular to provide support to Australia and our regional partners ahead of the 2020-21 high-risk weather season.”



Operational test director for the vehicle embarkation trials, Commander Tim Watson, said the aim of the exercise was to test and evaluate the vehicles in a real-world environment.



“We are aiming to validate that the vehicles can operate in their intended conditions,” he said.



“This also provides an opportunity for Navy and Army personnel to work together and test our interoperability in a variety of conditions.”



The landing force included combat, combat support and logistic elements from across the 1st Division and Forces Command.



The joint training during Sea Wader was designed to ensure forces could get ashore by day and night, and in adverse weather conditions.



“The relationship Army has with Navy is excellent and working with HMAS Adelaide is essential to our ability to provide safe and effective joint capabilities to the government,” Colonel Gilfillan said.



Earlier phases of Sea Wader included deck landing training with Royal Singapore Air Force CH-47 Chinook helicopter crews followed by training with helicopter crews from Army’s 1st Aviation Regiment, based in Darwin, and 5th Aviation Regiment from Townsville.



