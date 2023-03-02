Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 18, 2020)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a $93,293,554 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for research, development, test and evaluation of artificial intelligence for the smart sensor prototype unmanned aerial platform.



Bids were solicited via the internet with 999 received. Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of March 2, 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $13,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-21-C-0001).



-ends-



