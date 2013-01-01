Naval Group Participates in Online Edition of NEDS

(Source: Naval Group Netherlands; Nov. 18, 2020)

At the NEDS 2020 online exhibition, France’s Naval Group is pushing its SMX-31E future submarine concept, the SMX 31E, to highlight its know-how. The company was selected in 2019 for the next phase of the Dutch Navy’s Walrus replacement program. (NG image)

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands --- On November 18th & 19th 2020, Naval Group participates to the 32nd edition of Netherlands Defense and Security exhibition which will be held online in order to adapt to the health crisis.



It is an opportunity for Naval Group to give visibility to its unique submarine expertise and present its 2020 concept ship the SMX 31E.



Sharing a unique submarine expertise with the Netherlands



Building on its 400 years long experience in supporting the French Navy, Naval Group is the partner of choice for many international navies, including several NATO allies.



Naval Group has designed and is delivering the first units of the Barracuda series, the latest family of submarines developed to respond to the needs of first-rank navies and to specifically respond to evolving threats.



The Barracuda family of submarines brings oceanic potential to the market and offers uncompromised performance in acoustic discretion, special operations, stealth and striking power. It is able of supporting a variety of complex mission scenarii including coalition and NATO operations. In 2016 Australia selected Naval Group’s Barracuda family to renew its submarine fleet with 12 new units.



At NEDS 2020, Naval Group also presents its concept ship, the SMX 31E. To meet the operational needs of the next decades, Naval Group presents a concept- submarine. Naval Group innovates to push the technological thresholds and reach unequaled performances with this new concept ship. The SMX 31 E focuses on increased invulnerability and longer endurance allowing it to stay submerged for months thanks to the high energy capacities and efficient energy management system. Using advanced artificial intelligence technology, this submarine offers maximal connectivity to interact with the rest of the fleet in a distributed underwater network.



A robust industrial cooperation plan for the Netherlands



Naval Group proactively engages with Dutch industrial actors. Since 2013, more than 215 Million € were ordered from the Dutch industry and over 20 Dutch partners were involved in different stages of naval programs for France and the export market such as:



- TNO and Marin for R&D studies

- Thales Nederland for weapon control, surveillance radars and multi-function sensors

- Rubber Design for the vibration and noise control systems,

- John Crane Holland for couplings

- MAFO for helicopter hangar doors, sonar doors and watertight doors,

- Bolidt for flooring / decking coating systems

- MAPROM for bearings

- Van Halteren for chillers and cooling systems

- DRB for diesel generators

- Combimac for electric motors

- Eriks for sealing systems

- TBV Marine systems and Holland Marine Lifts (HML) for ammunition lifts

- Palfinger for handling systems

- THR Marine for anchor and mooring capstans

- Radio Holland for navigation

- Verebus engineering for ILS

- DeRegt for cables





In order to empower the Netherlands submarine community, Naval Group is also working with Dutch industrial partners to reinforce existing knowledge and prepare them for the future design and build phase, the autonomous maintenance and upgrade of the submarines. For example, we have been into the details of our industrial cooperation with Royal IHC through a constant flow of technical and engineering exchanges focusing on production design, information systems, engineering approaches and industrial layout in existing IHC facilities for their workshare.



Naval Group has successfully adopted this methodology in Australia, and is on its way to helping Australia develop a sovereign submarine capability to build locally the 12 units of the Attack class.



"Right after the NEDS 2019 edition, Naval Group has been shortlisted for the next phase of the Walrus replacement program procurement process. Since then the exchanges we had built with our Dutch partners have intensified beyond our 70 usual Dutch industrial partners with 30 new companies qualified to be Tier 1 and 2 suppliers for the Dutch submarine replacement program but also for Naval Group other international programs” declared Mark van Rooij, Naval Group Netherlands CEO.





Naval Group is the European leader in naval defence. Naval Group uses its extraordinary know-how, unique industrial resources and capacity to arrange innovative strategic partnerships to meet its customers’ requirements. As a system-integrator and prime contractor, the group designs, produces and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The group reports revenues of 3.7 billion euros and has a workforce of 15,168 (data for 2019).



