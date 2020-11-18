Air2030: Receipt of the Second Bids for the New Combat Aircraft and the New Long-Range Surface-to-Air Defense System

(Source: Swiss defense procurement agency, armasuisse; issued Nov. 18, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BERN --- On November 18, 2020, the government agencies of the eligible candidate submitted to armasuisse their second bids for the new combat aircraft and the new long-range surface-to-air defense system. Work to draft the evaluation reports will now begin for armasuisse, so they can be finalized during the first quarter of 2021.



On November 18, 2020, armasuisse received the second tenders for the new fighter jets from the government agencies of the four manufacturers. These are Germany (Airbus Eurofighter), France (Dassault Rafale) and the United States (Boeing F / A-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed-Martin F-35A). During this request for proposals, manufacturers contacted by government agencies were invited to submit their most advantageous offer for Switzerland.



These offers include in particular the following elements:



-- prices for 36 and 40 aircraft, including logistics and defined armament, which will serve, after the choice of the aircraft, as a binding starting point for in-depth negotiations with the successful candidate;



-- offers of cooperation between the armed forces and between the arms offices of the two countries;



-- offset projects planned or already underway.



New long-range surface-to-air defense system



On November 18, 2020, armasuisse also received from the government agencies of the participating manufacturers their second offers for the new long-range surface-to-air defense system. These are France (Eurosam SAMP / T) and the United States (Raytheon Patriot). As with the new fighter jet, manufacturers contacted by government agencies were invited to submit their most advantageous offer for Switzerland.



These offers include in particular the following elements:

-- price of long-range surface-to-air defense systems capable of covering an area of at least 15,000 km2, including defined logistics and armament, which will serve, after the choice of the system, as a point of departure binding on in-depth negotiations with the successful candidate;



-- offers of cooperation between the armed forces and between the arms offices of the two countries;



-- compensation projects planned or already underway.



Next steps for the Air2030 program



The information from the second offers as well as the conclusions of the various test and evaluation activities will help determine the overall usefulness of each system. The results will be combined with a comprehensive risk analysis as part of the assessment reports that will compare the overall usefulness of each competitor (fighter and long-range surface-to-air defense system) with their respective acquisition costs and and operating costs over a period of 30 years.



The evaluation reports must be finalized in the first quarter of 2021.



The decision on the selection of each of the two components must be taken by the Federal Council in the second quarter of 2021.



