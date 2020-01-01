Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 19, 2020)

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is awarded a $9,769,387 modification (P00009) to firm-fixed-price order N68335-19-F-0434 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N68335-16-G-0046.



This modification definitizes pricing and exercises options for the procurement of 15 ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicles, nine ScanEagle payloads, and three spares lots needed to provide the Afghanistan National Army (ANA) intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, and support current ANA ScanEagle efforts.



Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (100%), and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $9,769,387 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



