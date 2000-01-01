Ministry of Defence Decided on Strategic Partnership Agreement between Defence Forces and Nammo Lapua Oy and Nammo Vihtavuori Oy

(Source: Finland Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 20, 2020)

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen has authorised the Defence Forces Logistics Command to sign a strategic Partnership Agreement with Nammo Lapua Oy and Nammo Vihtavuori Oy, both of which are part of a Nordic ammunition group.



The Partnership Agreement between the Defence Forces and Nammo Lapua Oy and Nammo Vihtavuori Oy will create a comprehensive solution, which applies to all readiness conditions and manufacturing of ammunition and explosives, securing the foundation of domestic security of supply.



The Agreement will also consolidate the cooperation between the Defence Forces and the Finnish companies in the Nammo Group Partnership dates back to 2014 when the defence administration concluded a security of supply and partnership agreement with the entire Nammo Group.



The strategic Partnership Agreement will be in force until further notice. The procurements made on the basis of it are evaluated at about EUR 20 million per annum. This does not include value added tax.



