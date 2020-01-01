Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 19, 2020)

Marine Group Boat Works LLC, Chula Vista, California, is awarded a $48,717,886 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2223 in support of the government of Jordan for two 37-meter patrol boats, communications equipment and other technical assistance.



Work will be performed in Chula Vista, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2023.



Foreign Military Sales (Jordan) in the amount of $48,717,886 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (4), this contract was not competitively procured: International Agreement.



This contract is for two 37-meter Patrol Boats, communications equipment and other technical assistance for the Royal Jordanian Navy.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



-ends-



