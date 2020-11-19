Launch of Frigate Kumano

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Nov. 20, 2020)

Japan’s Mitsui E&S group on Thursday launched the future JS Kumano, the first of a planned 22 30DX-class stealth frigates to be procured to modernize the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s fleet. (JMSDF photo)

19 NOV, the naming and launching ceremony for the frigate "KUMANO" was held at Tamano Works, Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd. She combines compactness and manpower saving. We will make every effort to defend our country. #HappyBirthday"KUMANO"! #FFM pic.twitter.com/9aehEfNdi9 — Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (@jmsdf_pao_eng) November 19, 2020

PARIS --- JS Kumano, the first of the 22 planned new-generation 30DX stealth frigates planned for the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), was launched on Thursday at the Tamano shipyard of the Mitsui E&S group.The ship is nominally the second in the class, but the first-of-class is still being completed at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard in Nagasaki.The 30DX class is intended to initially replace Japan’s six Abukuma-class frigates and eight Asagiri-class destroyers. Construction is distributed among several shipyards, and is expected to deliver two ships per year beginning in 2022.The 30DX frigate design has an overall length of 130 meters, a beam of 16 meters, and displaces about 5,500 tonnes fully loaded, and is designed to reach a maximum speed of over 30 knots thanks to its propulsion pack of MAN diesel engines and a Rolls-Royce MT30 gas turbine.Its weapons package includes a Mk. 45 main gun, two remote weapon station above the bridge, a 16-cell Mk 41 vertical launcher in the bow for a naval version of the Type 03 Chū-SAM air-defense missile, eight anti-ship missiles, a SeaRAM launcher, torpedoes, and decoy launchers. It is designed to operate SH-60L helicopter, and unmanned surface and underwater vehicles.Principal sensors include fixed-panel search radar, a hull-mounted sonar as well as a tower array.-ends-