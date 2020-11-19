Launch of Frigate Kumano
(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Nov. 20, 2020)
Japan’s Mitsui E&S group on Thursday launched the future JS Kumano, the first of a planned 22 30DX-class stealth frigates to be procured to modernize the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s fleet. (JMSDF photo)
PARIS --- JS Kumano, the first of the 22 planned new-generation 30DX stealth frigates planned for the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), was launched on Thursday at the Tamano shipyard of the Mitsui E&S group.

The ship is nominally the second in the class, but the first-of-class is still being completed at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard in Nagasaki.

The 30DX class is intended to initially replace Japan’s six Abukuma-class frigates and eight Asagiri-class destroyers. Construction is distributed among several shipyards, and is expected to deliver two ships per year beginning in 2022.


The 30DX frigate design has an overall length of 130 meters, a beam of 16 meters, and displaces about 5,500 tonnes fully loaded, and is designed to reach a maximum speed of over 30 knots thanks to its propulsion pack of MAN diesel engines and a Rolls-Royce MT30 gas turbine.

Its weapons package includes a Mk. 45 main gun, two remote weapon station above the bridge, a 16-cell Mk 41 vertical launcher in the bow for a naval version of the Type 03 Chū-SAM air-defense missile, eight anti-ship missiles, a SeaRAM launcher, torpedoes, and decoy launchers. It is designed to operate SH-60L helicopter, and unmanned surface and underwater vehicles.

Principal sensors include fixed-panel search radar, a hull-mounted sonar as well as a tower array.

