Hungarian Defense Forces Buy NASAMS Air Defense Missile Systems

(Source: Hungarian Government; issued Nov. 19, 2020)

NASAMS is buying air defense missile systems from Kongsberg in Norway and Raytheon in the United States for the Hungarian Armed Forces, the Secretariat of the Government Commissioner for Defense Development has announced.With the deployment of state-of-the-art short- and medium-range ground-based air defense systems, the military will regain for the 21st century the protection it lost at the through post-regime layoffs.Compared to the Soviet Kub systems which have been in service since 1976 and are to be replaced, the new equipment will multiply the size of the protected area and the number of targets that can be destroyed at the same time, ie the possibility of combat air defense.In addition, NASAMS can defend against air strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and robotic strike aircraft, against which domestic air defense has so far had no or only extremely limited capabilities.“Modern, ground-based air defense missile systems, which the army will receive from 2023, will play a key role in protecting Hungary's airspace. This is a historic step, as Hungarian air defense has not undergone such a development for about four decades. We have chosen the solution that best meets the federal requirements with the NASAMS systems, which are widespread in NATO and also protect the American capital,” said Gáspár Maróth, the government commissioner responsible for defense developments.-ends-