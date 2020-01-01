Defence Secures Largest Investment Since the Cold War

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 19, 2020)





Combined with the manifesto commitment of a 0.5% uplift, the total increase for Defence is a substantial £24.1 billion.



Today’s announcement funds a generational modernisation of the Armed Forces so they can defend the UK against future threats, while cementing Britain’s role as a leader in NATO and stimulating thousands of highly skilled jobs across the UK.



A radical program of innovation and modernisation will create up to British 10,000 jobs a year, and support thousands more livelihoods as the nation builds back better from the coronavirus pandemic.



The investment will underpin the revitalisation of shipbuilding, funding a significant expansion of Royal Navy vessels to create the biggest surface fleet of modern warships in Europe.



An additional £1.5 billion will be poured into military research – including for the Future Combat Air System – allowing the Armed Forces to tackle the threats of tomorrow and to make sure the UK can stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies across the globe.



For the hard-working men and women of the armed forces, the funding will go towards improving their day to day lives – whether through the wrap around childcare offer or improved living conditions, their health and wellbeing will be protected.

The defence of the realm is the first duty of government.



Chair Reacts to PM’s Statement On Defence Spending, the Integrated Review and Global Britain

(Source: House of Commons Defence Committee; issued Nov. 19, 2020)

Reacting to the PM’s statement in the Commons today on defence spending, the Integrated Review and global Britain, Chair of the Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood MP, said:



“This announcement is a clear and unequivocal message that defence is a priority for this Government and an imperative for the country. A welcome end to the era of cuts to defence. This substantial increase in defence spending sends the signal that the UK is committed to remaining a significant hard power with the capacity to wield considerable influence and shape the geopolitical landscape.



“The postponement of the Integrated Review, although understandable, it not without its drawbacks. Funding and strategy are two sides of the same coin, yet the announcements today indicate that the Integrated Review and Spending Review are being undertaken as separate pieces of work. Whilst the numbers are impressive, the cash injection will fail to deliver without a coherent and considered strategy, and threats and priorities are yet to be formally identified in the Review.



“Critically, we have heard little on the Government’s plans to work closely and collaboratively with our firmest ally, the US, in order to address the growing threat from Russia and China. The new US Administration offers the opportunity to strengthen our countries’ ties and the Review should renew our commitment to working together to counter the threat that these hostile states pose to our way of life.



“Although the Government is rightly ambitious in its vision for the UK’s standing on the world stage, questions remain about how it plans to achieve these ambitions. It is crucial that the Review outlines how the Government plans on delivering a balance of capabilities across our Armed Forces, ensuring our country’s ability to respond to any threat of any nature. As technology evolves, we must adapt, and the Committee is urging for clarity on the new planned investments in space and in cyber warfare.”



