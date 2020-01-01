Elbit Systems Reorganizes Certain Business Activities to Strengthen Synergy

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued Nov. 22, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems announced today that it reorganizes certain business activities in order to strengthen synergies. The reorganization will begin during the coming months and will be completed during 2021.



Activities in the area of Precision Guided Munition (PGM) will be integrated into the strong PGM portfolio of Elbit Systems' Land Division.



The activity of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) will be integrated under Elbit Systems Aerospace Division recognizing synergies across the military aircraft area.



The activities in the areas of Electro-Optical systems and the activities in the areas of Electronic Warfare (EW) and Signal Intelligence will create a synergetic ISTAR & EW Division.





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.



