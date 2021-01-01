Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 20, 2020)

Kellogg Brown and Root Services Inc., Houston, Texas, was awarded a $64,827,880 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification for the exercise of Option Three for base operating support services at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti; Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti; and Camp Simba, Kenya.



The work to be performed provides for all management and administration, security, fire and emergency, air operations, ordnance, material management and supply, facilities management and investment, pest control, integrated solid waste, pavement clearance, utilities, base support vehicles and equipment, morale, welfare and recreation support, galley, unaccompanied housing, custodial, grounds maintenance and landscaping and environmental services to provide base operations support services.



After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $263,190,457.



Work will be performed in Djibouti City, Djibouti (89%); Manda Bay, Kenya (8%); and Chabelley, Djibouti (3%).



This option period is from November 2020 to November 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award.



Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (O&M) (Navy); fiscal 2021 O&M (Air Force); and fiscal 2021 O&M (National Security Agency) contract funds in the amount of $61,043,871 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period.



The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe Africa Central, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity (N62470-17-D-4012). (Awarded Nov. 19, 2020)



-ends-



