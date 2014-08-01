Units Russian Ministry of Defense to Take Part in the Demining of Terrain, Roads and Objects in Nagorno-Karabakh

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 23, 2020)

A Russian Army truck carrying mine-clearing equipment is loaded on an An-76 transport aircraft of the Russian Air Force which will fly it to Armenia, from where it will deploy to demine areas of Nogorno Karabakh. (Russian MoD photo)

The An-124, Il-76 and Tu-154 aircraft of the Military Transport Aviation of the Aerospace Forces of Russia from the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow delivered specialists, equipment and hardware, as well as service dogs of the International Mine Action Centre of the Russian Ministry of Defence to perform tasks in the zone of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorny Karabakh.



More than 100 servicemen of the centre, 13 pieces of military and special equipment, including multifunctional robotic demining complexes Uran 6, armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles were delivered to the airfields of the Yerevan city.



The military personnel and equipment as part of the military columns will march along the Yerevan - Goris - Stepanakert route and upon arrival at the destination, they will begin to perform tasks of engineering reconnaissance, demining the terrain, roads and objects, destroying explosive objects in the regions of Nagorno-Karabakh, which were most affected during conflict, using the crews of the mine search service and robotic complexes.



Specialists of the International Mine Action Centre of the Russian Ministry of Defence will become part of the Peacekeeping Control Centre being deployed by the Russian Ministry of Defence.



Demining detachments of the International Mine Action Centre of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, staffed exclusively by military personnel under the contract, are capable of performing tasks for demining the terrain in various physical and geographical conditions, both manually and using the crews of the mine search service, robotic equipment.





The International Main Action Centre of the Russian Armed Forces (Nakhabino, Moscow Region) was formed on August 1, 2014 in accordance with the decision of the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation. The Centre trains deminers in accordance with the United Nations International Mine Action Standards IMAS.



