Taurus Seeks Joint Development of Advanced Bunker Buster Missile with S. Korea

(Source: Yonhap News Agency; published Nov. 20, 2020)

By Oh Seok-min

South Korea is one of the main operators of the Taurus KEPD cruise missile, which it has fitted to its F-15K Slam Eagle fighters, and manufacturer Taurus Systems is looking for a South Korean partner to develop new variants. (Twitter photo)

SEOUL --- German-Swedish defense company Taurus Systems GmbH hopes to develop a smaller, longer-range air-based cruise missile with South Korea for the country's envisioned KF-X fighters and other aircraft, the firm's Korean branch chief said."We are developing Taurus K-2, which is smaller but has the same or even more performance of the current missile," Christoffer Drevstad, president of Taurus Systems Korea Co., said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.The current version of the air-to-ground precision-guided missile is Taurus KEPD 350K with a flight range of 500 kilometers. South Korea bought around 260 units, most of which are fitted on F-15K fighter jets.The weapon, known as a bunker-buster missile, can be used to destroy radar stations and other key facilities in North Korea, according to experts.Drevstad said that the target range of the new missile would be longer than 600 km, and suitable for lighter jets, including KF-X and FA-50 light combat aircraft."We intend to develop and produce this missile in Korea with a Korean partner. Currently, we are looking around to find a partner," he said, adding that the company sent proposals a month ago to Korean firms and is awaiting results. (end of excerpt)-ends-