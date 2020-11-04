The French Ministry of the Armed Forces Will Order Three New-Generation Airborne Warning and Control Airplanes for the French Navy

(Source: French defense procurement agency, DGA; issued Nov. 20, 2020)

Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

France has awarded an order worth about $2 billion for three Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye AEW aircraft, seen here during a test, to replace the earlier E-2Cs that operate from the French Navy carrier Charles de Gaulle. (FR Navy photo)