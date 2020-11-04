The French Ministry of the Armed Forces Will Order Three New-Generation Airborne Warning and Control Airplanes for the French Navy
(Source: French defense procurement agency, DGA; issued Nov. 20, 2020)
France has awarded an order worth about $2 billion for three Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye AEW aircraft, seen here during a test, to replace the earlier E-2Cs that operate from the French Navy carrier Charles de Gaulle. (FR Navy photo)
Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, approved on November 4, 2020 the acquisition of three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and command aircraft.
Managed by the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), this acquisition will be made under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with the US government.
The 2019-2025 Military Planning Law (LPM) provides for the delivery of these three aircraft to the French Navy by 2030. They will replace the three earlier E-2C Hawkeyes currently in service.
The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye
Designed by Northrop-Grumman, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye represents a generation leap from the E-2C Hawkeye. Its active antenna radar, cockpit and data links are notably improved and it can also be refueled in flight.
The three E-2D aircraft ordered for the French Navy will be adapted to French needs by the integration of a specific computer, developed by the Industrial Service of Aeronautics (SIAé), which will guarantee the capability for autonomous development of the system.
Like the E-2C Hawkeye currently in service with the French Navy and operated by the Flotille 4F naval air squadron, the three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye will be stationed at the Lann-Bihoué naval air base (Morbihan) and deployed on the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, and ultimately on its successor.
Airborne early warning and control aircraft ensure the security of the carrier strike group to which they confer a unique capability for the detection and remote identification of threats, for the command and control of air assets in naval air operations. projection of power at sea and land attack missions from the aircraft carrier. They are also a determining factor for the interoperability of our armies with the American and NATO forces.
Click here for the July 6 Congressional notification of this FMS sale, on the DSCA website.
