Defense Ministry to Reveal Latest Technologies at Expo

(Source: Korea Herald; issued Nov 23, 2020)

The Ministry of National Defense said Monday it will showcase its latest defense technologies at an intergovernmental innovation expo held online from Tuesday to Dec. 3.



Other ministries as well as state-run firms and municipalities are joining the event to share their achievements that have helped better people’s lives.



The Army will reveal next-generation military equipment, including advanced combat uniforms. The uniforms are expected to be delivered to soldiers by 2024.



The Navy is expected to show advanced battleships and communication systems that have been in development for years under the project name “Smart Battleship and Operations.”



The Air Force will display the latest technologies it has incorporated into its wing group. Newer airfields and drones are set to be introduced in detail.



“We’ll continue to work to introduce advanced technologies our people can truly appreciate,” the Defense Ministry said.



-ends-



