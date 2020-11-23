Russian Helicopters Delivers First Ansat to a Client in Europe

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued Nov 23, 2020)

The Russian Helicopters holding company (part of Rostec State Corporation) has delivered a first Ansat helicopter to a client in Europe. The operator of the rotorcraft, which is equipped for medical operations, is the Ministry of Interior of the Republika Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina). This is the first of three helicopters under the delivery contract.



Ansat for Republika Srpska comes with a medical module equipped with a stretcher and a medical shelf. The helicopter cabin has place for transporting one patient and two chairs for accompanying doctors. Equipment configuration includes a system for artificial lung ventilation, tele-ECG allowing to monitor cardiac activity in real time, and various other equipment for the evacuation of patients of varying severity. The delivery set includes five seats, which can be installed instead of the medical module and carry 7 passengers in the helicopter cabin. The helicopter also comes with active vibration control system.



"This delivery testifies that Ansat is competitive on the European market, and we see potential for new orders. I am confident that European operators will appreciate the favorable cost of operating the helicopter, its versatility and reliability. Two more Ansats will be handed over to the law enforcement agencies of Republika Srpska in 2021 and 2022. They will be additionally equipped with searchlights, fast-rope deployment system, a winch and an external sling", said the Director General of Russian Helicopters holding company Andrey Boginsky.



The delivery contract of three helicopters to the Republic of Srpska also included the training of three technicians and two pilots of the customer in the Kazan Helicopters Aviation Training Center. The program included training in the design and maintenance of the airframe, power plant and systems of Ansat helicopter for aircraft technicians, as well as theoretical training, classes on the new Ansat simulator and practical flight training for pilots. The cadets successfully passed the exams and received documents that confirm their qualifications. The Aviation Training Center will provide further multi-stage training of flight and technical personnel as more helicopters are delivered. During the next 2 years, 4 more pilots and 6 technicians will go through training.



Ansat is a light multipurpose twin-engine helicopter. Its serial production is deployed at Kazan Helicopters. Its design allows converting it into a cargo version or into a passenger rotorcraft that can lift up to seven people. Ansat is certified for use in the temperatures ranging between -45°С and +50°С, and in high mountains. In 2019, the Federal Air Transport Agency certified an increase in the airworthiness of Ansat's fuselage to 16,000 flying hours.



In 2020, the Russian aviation authorities certified Ansat for installation of an emergency floatation system and isolation units for transporting patients with coronavirus disease, it also received a more advanced and ergonomic medical module. Several main components of the helicopter received approval for the increase of their airworthiness restrictions.





