Singapore, India and Thailand Conclude Trilateral Maritime Exercise

(Source: Singapore Government; issued Nov 23, 2020)

The Republic of Singapore Navy, Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy conducting manoeuvring drills during SITMEX 2020



The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), Indian Navy (IN) and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) conducted the 2nd Singapore-India-Thailand Maritime Exercise (SITMEX) from 21 to 22 November 2020 in the Andaman Sea. The RSN participated with the Formidable-class frigate RSS Intrepid and the Endurance-class landing ship tank RSS Endeavour, the IN deployed the Kamorta-class corvette INS Kamorta and the Kora-class corvette INS Karmuk, and the RTN sent the Chao Phraya-class frigate HTMS Kraburi.



As the host for the exercise this year, the RSN led the conduct of the at-sea only exercise. The participating ships executed gunnery and small arms firings, manoeuvring drills, communications exercises, and naval warfare serials. This year's exercise was planned virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, and there was no physical contact between personnel of the participating navies during the exercise.



Commander of the exercise task group and commanding officer of RSS Intrepid, Lieutenant Colonel Oh Zongbo, highlighted the importance of navies to continue to engage one another amidst COVID-19 challenges. He said, "SITMEX serves as a useful exercise for the three like-minded navies to enhance our inter-operability in maritime operations. The ability to execute and conduct these operations together is a testament to the long-standing ties and trust that we have established with one another."



The crew of RSS Intrepid and RSS Endeavour were isolated and tested negative for COVID-19 prior to deployment.



