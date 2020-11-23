L-39NG on Evaluation Flights in Hungary

(Source: AERO Vodochody Aerospace; issued Nov 23, 2020)

More great news from Hungary. Last week, the L-39NG completed an evaluation flights in Kecskemét Air Base. The impression of the new jet was very good. See some pics. #L39NG #KecskemetAirBase #HungaryAirForce pic.twitter.com/OclKQBBSxj — AERO Vodochody (@AERO_Vodochody) November 23, 2020

The L-39NG visited the 59th Air Force Base of the Hungarian Defence Forces in Kecskemét, to perform the evaluation flights with representatives of the Hungarian Air Force.The L-39NG second flight prototype with MSN 7004 landed at the Hungarian air base on Tuesday, November 17. In the following days, a mixed Czech-Hungarian crew performed totally three evaluation flights. "Our well experienced pilots flew with the L-39NG and their impression of the aircraft was very positive. The L-39NG is a good and modern training aircraft with a great potential for the future," said the Chief of the Hungarian Air Force, Major General Nandor Kilian.Aero Vodochody test pilot David Jahoda presented the new Czech aircraft to the Hungarian side. "First, there was an introduction of the aircraft on the ground and pre-flight preparation. Then two flight instructors from the Hungarian Gripen squadron flew the aircraft in the rear cockpit for instructor and Maj. Tibor Molnar also completed a flight in the front cockpit," said factory pilot David Jahoda.The Hungarian Air Force has historically good experience with aircraft from Aero Vodochody production. Until 2009, this Central European country had operated a squadron of L-39 Albatros (since 1993, a total of 20 L-39 aircraft and then 12 aircraft since 1998). From 2007 to 2010, they also trained their pilots on leased L-159 aircraft. Both types made a very good impression in Hungary for their flight characteristics and operational capabilities.L-39NG is a new aircraft from production of Aero Vodochody. It offers balanced aircraft characteristics and performance while using advanced aircraft technologies, an effective and sophisticated pilot and ground personnel training concept and easy maintenance. On the other hand, acquisition and operational cost of L-39NG are very reasonable. The L-39NG is able to cover multiple training phases In September 2020, the Military Aviation Authority of the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic has certified the L-39NG aircraft to the new supranational military standards, EMAR 21 and EMACC, which is recognized by all EU and NATO military authorities.The L-39NG aircraft is a modern and effective light jet capable to serve in a role of light attack and/or unified, comprehensive training system for modern air forces. The L-39NG is based on the aerodynamic concept of the current L-39 with optimized features to reduce resistance and increase efficiency and utilizes the latest technologies and equipment. Power is provided by the modern FJ44-4M engine supplied with the TAP Blue engine support service to ensure unprecedented airworthiness and predictable maintenance costs. The aircraft's avionics are prepared to train future pilots of 4th and 5th generation aircraft and can be tailored to the customer's requirements. The L-39NG is equipped with five hard-points for weapons. The aircraft also features a broad range of simulation technologies, including the integration into high-tech tactical simulation centres with the goal to increase training efficiency. Strategic partner of the L-39NG project is the Czech company OMNIPOL by having 50% of share and financial contribution in the project.AERO Vodochody Aerospace a.s. focuses on the design, manufacturing maintenance, overhaul and upgrade of military and civil aircraft and is the largest aviation manufacturer in the Czech Republic and with history since 1919 one of the oldest aerospace companies worldwide. In the field of military aircraft, Aero has been a reliable long-term partner to many of the world's air forces and it has a strong position on the market of military training and light combat aircraft.OMNIPOL is a Prague headquartered investment and trading group with more than eighty-five years of experience in both the domestic international markets. The company provides cutting-edge solutions for the defence and security sectors.-ends-