Crews of Tu-160 Strategic Missile Carriers Performed Air-to-Air Refuelling

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 24, 2020)

The crews of the Tu-160 and Il-78 long-range aircraft have completed long flights with air-to-air refuelling.The flight duration was more than 8 hours. The flights took place in difficult weather conditions with a strong crosswind.Refuelling was carried out in the daytime and at night at altitudes over 5,000 meters and a speed of about 600 kilometres per hour. At the same time, the distance between the planes was less than 30 meters.In total, up to 10 long-range aircraft were involved in the flights.Air-to-air refuelling, as one of the most difficult elements of flight training, is a necessary element in the training of long-range aviation pilots, which makes it possible to significantly increase the combat radius of action and perform missions as intended at a great distance from the base.-ends-