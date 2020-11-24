The flight duration was more than 8 hours. The flights took place in difficult weather conditions with a strong crosswind.
Экипажи стратегических ракетоносцев Ту160 дальней авиации оттачивают навыки воздушной дозаправки в ходе многочасовых полетов, в том числе при сильном боковом ветре
Refuelling was carried out in the daytime and at night at altitudes over 5,000 meters and a speed of about 600 kilometres per hour. At the same time, the distance between the planes was less than 30 meters.
In total, up to 10 long-range aircraft were involved in the flights.
Air-to-air refuelling, as one of the most difficult elements of flight training, is a necessary element in the training of long-range aviation pilots, which makes it possible to significantly increase the combat radius of action and perform missions as intended at a great distance from the base.
