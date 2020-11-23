Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 23, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Clearfield, Utah, has been awarded a $185,700,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the A-10 Aircraft Structural Integrity Program Legacy VII.



This contract provides for sustaining engineering services of A-10 aircraft.



Work will be performed in Clearfield, Utah, and is expected to be completed Nov. 22, 2030.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,480,694 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8202-21-D-0001).



-ends-



