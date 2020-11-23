FAB and AVIBRAS Sign Partnership for the Conceptual Development of Missiles

(Source: Brazilian Air Force; issued Nov 23, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A poster and a model of the MICLA-BR long-range cruise missile that Avibras will develop to arm the Brazilian Air Force’s F-39E Gripen fighters exhibited in the Air Force chief’s office for the signature of the MoU launching the program. (FAB photo)

On Monday Nov. 23, the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and AVIBRAS Indústria Aeroespacial signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to formalize AVIBRAS’ intention to develop long-range cruise missiles, with the contribution of the FAB, with regard to sharing of global military expertise and requirements for missiles of this class.The Commander of the Air Force, Lt-Brigadier Air Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, welcomed the CEO of AVIBRAS Indústria Aeroespacial, João Brasil Carvalho Leite. Also present at the occasion were the Chief of Staff of the Air Force (EMAER), Lt. Brig. Air Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno; the Deputy Chief of EMAER, Major-Brigadier Air Sérgio Roberto de Almeida; the Chief of the Sixth Subchefia of EMAER, Major-Brigadier of the Air Jefson Borges; and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Commander, Major-Brigadier Air Pedro Luís Farcic.The purpose of this Memorandum is to formalize AVIBRAS’ intention to develop a family of long-range cruise missiles. This project has the participation of the Air Force, mainly in the sharing of expertise, in order to collaborate with the development of a reliable, efficient and advanced technology product, to meet the operational needs of the Air Force.According to Lt-Brigadier Bermudez, the FAB's initial contribution to the project will be in the area of conceptual development. "It is a remarkable moment for the Air Force, since this document summarizes everything that was thought and discussed and, now, we are taking the first steps to put it into practice," he added.Lt-Brigadier Damasceno added: "We are currently aligning strategies and route maps. Within FAB's strategic projects, this is one of the most important. It will be the realization of a project for the real use on a warplane, the F-39 Gripen," he said.According to the President of AVIBRAS, the work in conjunction with the Air Force is longstanding. "The partnership with Aeronautics is historic. It is the consecration of a joint work that started in 2004. Now we are, in fact, going to work on a project that will make a difference for the country and this fills us with pride," he said.The MICLA-BR, so named in the Military Strategic Plan for Aeronautics (PEMAER), is a national project for the development of a long-range cruise missile, with propulsion based on a jet engine, to be launched from aerial platforms.With the knowledge to be acquired during the development of the MICLA, it will be possible to design a family of similar missiles, using cutting-edge technology, for application in various scenarios of armed conflict by the Brazilian Armed Forces.The benefits to be generated with this initiative go beyond the increase in the defense capacity of our nation, as it will contribute to the promotion of the Industrial Defense Base, generating jobs, technological evolution, and even foreign exchange through the possibility of exporting technological products of high added value.-ends-