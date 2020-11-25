Defence Supports Innovation in Space Capability

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 25, 2020)

The Next Generation Technologies Fund (NGTF) is seeking submissions to develop an innovative ‘space qualified’ Radio Frequency (RF) sensor payload as part of the Space Capabilities priority area.



Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price said the NGTF Space Capabilities priority area is designed to develop and demonstrate high risk, high payoff space technology for Defence.



“The NGTF will contribute up to $6.6 million in funding and support for ideas and proposals from industry and academia to identify and pursue research, design and testing aspects of any sensor payload,” Minister Price said.



“Each proposal will be evaluated and assessed to determine the most appropriate funding mechanism and amounts that best facilitates working together on the resulting research activity.



“This initiative is central to Defence’s Resilient Multi-mission Space Science, Technology and Research (STaR) Shot program, and the broader Defence Science and Technology strategy.”



Proposals are expected to span over a multi-year timeframe, with progress assessed on an annual basis. The call for submissions will be released on AusTender in the first quarter of 2021.



-ends-



