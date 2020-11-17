Validation of Multiple Launch Rocket System Ammunition Effects in Rovajärvi

(Source: Finnish Army; issued Nov. 24, 2020)

The Finnish Army conducted test firings to validate the effectiveness and accuracy of the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Unitary missiles for point effect, and the GMLRS AW (Alternative Warhead) for engaging wide-area targets. (Finnish Army photo)

The Finnish Defence Forces has increased its readiness for long-range fires. The Army conducted test firing to validate the effectiveness and precision of the Multiple Launch Rocket System ammunition in Rovajärvi on 16-17 November 2020.



The Army successfully conducted the test firing to validate the effectiveness and precision of the multiple launch rocket system GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) Unitary rockets for point effects precision fire, and that of GMLRS AW (Alternative Warhead) rockets for engaging area targets for area effects in long-range fires.



The multiple launch rocket system is part of the Finnish Defence Forces’ system for joint effects with capability for engaging located targets from land, sea and air. The test firing was conducted to test the Army and Air Force long-range standoff fires capabilities for joint effects on the same target. The firing also involved testing forward observation and validating the effectiveness of the fire.



The multiple launch rocket system GMLRS ammunition supplements the Finnish Defence Forces’ array of joint effects. With a range of approximately 80 kilometres, the GLMRS Unitary rocket explodes on target, whereas the GMLRS AW projectile with area effects spreads fragmentation exploding above the target.



“We have now validated the multiple launch rocket system capability by GMLRS rockets. We are capable of engaging area and point targets at increasingly long distances. We can be proud of our artillery system’s capability,” Artillery Inspector Colonel Pertti Holma says.



The test firing is part of the systematic development of Army fires and effects.



The decision on procuring the multiple launch rocket system GMLRS ammunition dates back to 2016. The procurement acquisition provides the Army with a capability for new wide-ranging effects. The utilisation of the multiple launch rocket system purchased in 2006 is now increasingly effective and with access to a more versatile selection of munition.





The Finnish Defence Forces tested its joint fires capability, as shown in this video of the event by the Finnish Combat Camera.





GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System)

-- The ammunition is packaged in a launch pod standardised for multiple launch rocket system utilisation

-- The multiple launch rocket system can be loaded with two launch pods

-- Each launch pod carries six rockets

-- The GMLRS ammunition and multiple launch rocket system are manufactured by Lockheed Martin



Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternative Warhead rocket

-- Area effects

-- AW warhead payload pre-fragmented (Tungsten)

-- Range: 15–80+ km

-- GPS-assisted inertia steering



Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Unitary rocket

-- Point effects precision fire

-- Unitary rocket warhead payload effect based on explosive charge

-- GPS-assisted inertia steering



