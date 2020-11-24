Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 3, 2020)

The amphibious warfare ship USS Wasp at sea. BAE Systems has been awarded a $197 million contract, increasing to $237 million with options, for the refit and modernization of the ship – for the second time in four years. (US Navy photo)

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $197,452,828, firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Wasp (LHD 1) fiscal 2021 Chief of Naval Operations scheduled docking selected restricted availability.



This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Wasp (LHD 1). This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $237,765,941.



Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2022.



Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) (97.2%); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) (2.8%) funding in the amount of $197,452,828 will be obligated at contract award, of which funding in the amount of $191,836,933 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website with one offer received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-20-R-4404.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4404). (Awarded Nov. 20, 2020)



(ends)





U.S. Navy Awards $197 Million Contract to BAE Systems for USS Wasp Modernization

(Source: BAE Systems; issued November 24, 2020)

NORFOLK, Va. --- BAE Systems has received a $197.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy to drydock and perform maintenance and modernization work aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). This is the second time in four years that the company has performed significant work onboard the Wasp to sustain its warfighting capability.



Under the new contract, BAE Systems’ Norfolk shipyard will begin working aboard the 843-foot-long USS Wasp in February 2021, performing hull, tank and mechanical work. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $237.7 million.



During the company’s last maintenance availability aboard the Wasp, from December 2016 to May 2017, BAE Systems added modifications to support Joint Strike Fighter operations onboard.



“BAE Systems is very familiar with USS Wasp, performing substantial upgrade work onboard before its forward deployment to Japan three years ago,” said Mark Whitney, deputy general manager of BAE Systems Ship Repair and general manager of Norfolk Ship Repair. “Our team of skilled tradespeople and subcontractors look forward to executing another long sustainment period on Wasp, to ensure the ship retains its sharp warfighting capability.”



The USS Wasp is the lead ship of a class of U.S. Navy amphibious assault ships. It is the 10th Navy vessel to bear the name since 1775.



To prepare for drydocking the Wasp, BAE Systems sent its largest floating drydock in Norfolk to a Baltimore, Maryland, shipyard for five months of lifecycle maintenance. The drydock, called “Titan,” returned to Norfolk earlier this month. The lifecycle maintenance work performed on Titan drydock will enable the yard to service the largest Navy ships in the port of Norfolk for another 20 to 25 years. Titan is capable of lifting up to 52,500 long tons. The USS Wasp displaces about 40,500 long tons.



BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the Navy, other government agencies, and select commercial customers. The company operates four full-service shipyards in California, Florida, Hawaii, and Virginia, and offers a highly skilled, experienced workforce, seven dry docks and railways, and significant pier space and ship support services.



-ends-



