DOD Transition Outreach to Biden-Harris Team Begins

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 24, 2020)

Tom Muir, the director of Washington Headquarters Services, briefs the press on the DOD's transition efforts with the Biden-Harris team. He will lead the Pentagon’s transition effort. (DoD photo)

The Defense Department is working to ensure the transition to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden is a smooth one, Pentagon officials said today.



Last night, the General Services Administration signed paperwork that allowed government employees to speak with members of the Biden-Harris transition office.



Tom Muir, the director of Washington Headquarters Services, will lead the DOD transition effort.



Muir said in a Pentagon press conference that he is operating under the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, and that the department has been preparing for transition since June. "We have a DOD policy that guides our actions during transition activities," he said.



The paperwork from the GSA administrator also made certain post-election resources available to the Biden-Harris transition team. "The head of the Biden-Harris transition team did reach out to me personally last night," Muir said. "We had a conversation via email and we had our first meeting this morning."



Members of the Biden-Harris agency review team will receive office space in the Pentagon and briefings from military and civilian leaders. "We're looking forward to continuing the process with the Biden-Harris transition team in the near future, and throughout the transition period," Muir said.



The DOD is a huge department and it changes. The transition team has provided the Biden-Harris team with interim transition books, with primers detailing the organizational structures, budget, missions and charters of the department.



This includes the military departments, the Joint Staff, the National Guard Bureau and the Office of the Secretary of Defense components. "It is a very detailed, elaborate and deliberate system [for transition]," Muir said.



Contact between the department and the Biden-Harris transition team will grow. "Those will be daily discussions moving forward likely, and will be responsive to the requirements, while ensuring that we implement the national defense strategy of the United States during this time of vulnerability for a nation," Muir said.



DOD Statement on Transition Activities

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 23, 2020)

The Department has received notice that pursuant to the Presidential Transition Act, the GSA Administrator is making certain post-election resources and services available to the Biden-Harris Transition Team.



This evening, DOD has been contacted by the Biden-Harris team and their designated lead for the DOD Agency Review Team and, based on the ascertainment by the GSA Administrator, we will begin immediately implementing our plan to provide support in accordance with statute, DOD policy and the memorandum of agreement between the White House and the Biden-Harris team.



The DOD Transition Task Force will arrange and coordinate all DOD contact with the Biden-Harris team.



DOD is prepared to provide post-election services and support in a professional, orderly, and efficient manner that is befitting of the public’s expectation of the Department and our commitment to national security.



